Sunday’s game marked the first trip back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Sean Payton wishes he had never let him leave.
“I hate that he got out of here. That’s probably as big a mistake as we’ve made in our 13 years here,” the New Orleans Saints coach said candidly.
Jenkins played his first five seasons with the Saints, helping them make their Super Bowl run in 2009 as a rookie. But when his contract expired following the 2013 season, New Orleans did not make an offer to keep him.
Jenkins instead signed a three-year deal with Philadelphia and became a stalwart on the Super Bowl-winning Eagles last season.
Jenkins was on the wrong end Alvin Kamara’s touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. After the play, the cameras caught him flipping off Payton.
Jenkins told NBC Sports Philadelphia that he spoke to Payton after the game and there are no hard feelings.
"I know Sean. They're going to go for it. I was more so upset that it was on me," Jenkins told NBC Philadelphia. "I got a lot of respect for what they're doing, especially Sean."
