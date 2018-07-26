Dave Aranda still has a few days left before LSU opens its own training camp.
He plans to spend some of that time in New Orleans mining the Saints for new ideas.
Aranda, who has been a regular visitor at the Ochsner Performance Center this summer, was on the practice field on Thursday for the first Saints practice of training camp, and he plans to be out there again on Friday.
"I reached out," Aranda said. "I asked both (linebackers coach Mike) Nolan and (defensive coordinator) Allen. I'm very grateful to be here."
Aranda has always spent some time in the offseasons learning from NFL coaching staffs, and he has a prior relationship with Nolan. When Nolan was the coordinator in Denver, Aranda was a minority intern on his staff, and he spent some time learning from him in San Francisco.
"I think I've been down here four times to talk scheme and talk linebacker play, how to pressure," Aranda said. "It's good to come and see."