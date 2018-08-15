Drew Brees does not need as much work in the preseason as the rest of the Saints roster.
Brees sat out the team's preseason-opening win over the Jaguars last Thursday.
Whether or not Brees plays on Friday night against the Arizona Cardinals remains to be seen.
"We'll see," Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Payton did say that New Orleans has a plan for the progression of each preseason game going into training camp, and then it varies based on certain factors.
"It might be the health of certain players," Payton said. "We'll have more players healthy for this game than we did for Jacksonville."
For the past couple of seasons, Brees has typically played in the second and third preseason games, although he did not play against the Chargers last year because the two teams held joint practices before the game.
"Obviously, it is important for me to get some reps in the preseason," Brees said. "It's really just a matter of how many. I feel like getting some work in the second preseason game and the third preseason game prepares me plenty for the regular season."