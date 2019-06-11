The Saints held their first day of minicamp on Tuesday in Metairie.
Here are a few observations from minicamp, which continues on Wednesday and conludes on Thursday.
Attendance
Drew Brees was the most notable absent player from practice.
Brees, who also missed the final day of OTAs last week, is in San Diego attending to a legal matter pertaining to a lawsuit filed against a jeweler.
Teddy Bridgewater worked with the first-team offense.
Bridgewater completed 5 of 10 for 67 yards in a 2-minute drill against the first team defense.
Other players who didn't participate in practice were: Keith Kirkwood, Chris Banjo, Larry Warford, Cameron Meredith, and Sheldon Rankins.
Kirkwood and Meredith were at practice, but didn't participate. Warford was seen at the facility as well.
Transactions
The Saints waived David Simmons, a rookie defensive back who played collegiately at North Park University.
The Saints signed cornerback Kayvon Webster and receiver Chad Hansen.
Webster was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2013 and was a member of their Super Bowl 50 championship team.
He signed with the Los Angeles Rams and started 11 games before rupturing his Achilles tendon. He played for the Houston Texans during the 2018 season, but finished the season on injured reserve after multiple leg injuries.
Tryout players
Tristan Blewett, a rugby player with the New Orleans Gold, was one of the tryout players at Saints practice on Tuesday. Other tryout players at practice included: receivers Dylan Collie, Rishard Matthews and Micah Wright, offensive lineman Daniel Cooney and kicker Alex Kjellsten. Matthews, who entered the league in 2012, has played with the Dolphins, Titans and Jets. Kjellsten played at McNeese State and was here during rookie camp.
Who's up front?
Veteran Marshall Newhouse took some reps at left tackle with the first team offense. He was joined on the front line by left guard Andrus Peat, center Erik McCoy, right guard Nock Easton and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
Standing out
Rookie tight end Alize Mack had a good day, showing off his hands with a couple nice catches in traffic.
The Saints drafted Mack in the seventh round out of Notre Dame.
"He's doing well," Sean Payton said. "He'll take a couple of good steps forward. He made some plays today and then all of a sudden he'll have a few mistakes. Like a lot of these rookies, it's a transition, a big (learning) curve for him. He made some plays earlier in practice. He can run well. I think the detail, play to play, relative to what he's doing is something he's working on now.”
- Guerry Smith contributed to this report