The Saints are adding players to the offensive line.
The team brought back tackles Derek Newton and Cornelius Lucas to provide depth ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, according to sources. Defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen and safety Josh Robinson were released to make space.
The moves come as the Saints are battling injuries on the offensive line to tackles Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) and guard Larry Warford (knee).
New Orleans has the top seed sewn up in the NFC and is expected to rest some players during Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Loewen has been inactive most games, while Robinson has been a key contribuor on special teams. Both players could eventually return to the team.