It's the only bullet point missing from Drew Brees' resume.
He's won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP, all while breathing football life back into the city of New Orleans.
He's led the NFL in passing yards seven times, more than any quarterback who has ever played the game.
He's been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times.
He's been the league's Offensive Player of the Year twice.
And he has written and rewritten the NFL record book time and time again, including his latest chapter Monday night when he became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards.
But there's still something missing.
Brees has never been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player.
A player who some have put in the "Greatest Of All Time" conversation has yet to be voted the greatest of any particular season.
Other than maybe Jerry Rice, you won't find another offensive player who has accomplished more than Brees who has never been the league's MVP.
Brees has been runner-up in the MVP race three times, but none of those votes were really that close.
He finished second to Peyton Manning in the 2009 season, the same season Brees went on to beat Manning in the Super Bowl.
In Brees' first season in New Orleans, he finished second to his former San Diego Chargers teammate LaDanian Tomlinson.
And in 2011, he finished second to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
This is Brees' best shot to finally break through to add that elusive hardware to his crowded trophy case.
Five games into the season, he has once again played his way into the MVP discussion.
One of the oddsmakers - OddsShark- currently has Brees as the second favorite to win the award, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and New England Patriots QB Tom Brady are tied for third.
Brees has made a strong case so far this season.
His 122.3 passer rating and 77.9 completion percentage are both tops in the league.
The 1,658 yards he's thrown for currently rank fifth in the league, four spots behind leader Goff and seven spots ahead of Mahomes.
Oh, and Brees has yet to throw an interception, the only starter in the league with that distinction.
Mahomes has made his case as well though, leading the league in touchdown passes (14) while getting his team off to a 5-0 start. The Chiefs are one of just two undefeated teams left in the league. The other is the Los Angeles Rams,who boast two MVP candidates in Goff and running back Todd Gurley, the oddsmaker's current favorite among non-quarterbacks.
As important as the individual stats are for the MVP honor, inevitably it will likely come down to wins and losses.
If Brees can continue his torrid pace and lead the Saints to victories through a rugged gauntlet that includes games against the Goff and Gurley-led Rams, a road trip to the Minnesota Vikings and a home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, it would be hard to deny him again.
If Brees can keep the Saints looking like the Super Bowl contender it looked like against Washington when he completed a Monday Night Football record 89.7 percent of his passes, it will be hard to keep it from him.
Heck, if he can just keep the MVP race close, you'd have to think most voters would give the nod to a 39-year old first ballot Hall of Famer who has never been an MVP over the 23-year old candidates in Kansas City and L.A. and the 41-year old 3-time winner in New England.
Brees will likely throw his 500th career touchdown pass next Sunday when the Saints play at Baltimore, joining an exclusive fraternity with Manning, Brett Favre and Brady. Those three have combined to win 11 MVPs.
"There are still goals to be accomplished and there are challenges to be met," Brees said on Monday night after surpassing Peyton Manning's yardage record.
That goal is winning another Super Bowl.
But you know he'd like an MVP trophy too.
At 39, the window is closing.
His best shot is now.