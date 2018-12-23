Mark Ingram ran his way into the Saints' record book Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Ingram scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, he became the Saints' career leader in rushing touchdowns.

It was the 50th rushing touchdown of Ingram's career, surpassing the previous mark of 49 set by Deuce McAllister.

Ingram spoke last week about what it would be like to break McAllister's record. He tied the record two weeks ago against Tampa Bay with a McAllister- like run where he dragged a defender into the end zone.

"He had such a great career here and set the standard for running backs coming through New Orleans," Ingram said. "He’s always been supportive of me and I appreciate him, so just to be able to have a run in that fashion to tie such a great record in this franchise, it's good. It’s a good feeling.”

Ingram is approaching another McAllister record as well. Ingram came into the game with 5,944 career yards, leaving him just 153 yards shy of passing McAllister's mark of 6,096 as the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

Mark Ingram passes Deuce McAllister for most rushing touchdowns in #Saints franchise history! pic.twitter.com/xgmIApXWzI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 23, 2018//