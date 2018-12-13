Cam Netwon is still upset about the way last season played out.

And he’s also upset about a gift sent to him by New Orleans defensive end Cam Jordan.

After the Saints beat the Panthers in the playoffs last season, its third defeat of Carolina last year, Jordan sent Newton a bottle of wine and broom to represent the sweep.

"Yeah, it was wine. And they sent a broom too," Newton said, according to team’s website. "I ain't take the pack off, so I'm going to return to the sender if everything gets taken care of the way we know we can do it. And that's all in good fun."

Newton said the gift was disrespectful, but he also noted that he and Jordan are on-field rivals. The two have exchanged shots at one another over the years, with Jordan once taking aim at Newton’s fashion sense.

“I’m ready to return to sender,” Newton said.