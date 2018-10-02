Brandon Tate's return to New Orleans only lasted one week.
The veteran return man, who was brought back last week to return punts, was released on Tuesday after returning three punts for 15 yards against the Giants.
A risky decision by Tate to try to field a punt on the run against New York nearly cost the Saints dearly when Tate muffed the catch and the ball bounded 10 yards in front of him, past several Giants who could have come up with a game-changing turnover.
No corresponding move has been announced for Tate's release, but the Saints will be activating running back Mark Ingram off of the suspended list at some point this week.
New Orleans also made big changes on the practice squad. The Saints released offensive tackle Rick Leonard, tight end Deon Yelder, quarterback J.T. Barrett and cornerback Arrion Springs off the practice squad, and New Orleans signed defensive back Darius Hillary, defensive back Chris Lammons, guard Will Holden and wide receiver Tanner McEvoy to replace them.
Leonard, obviously, is the big name among that group. A fourth-round pick out of Florida State, Leonard failed to make the roster in training camp, and now he's been cut loose from the practice squad.
McEvoy, a veteran receiver and special-teamer, is back after playing with the Saints in the final preseason game. After New Orleans released him in its reduction to 53 players, McEvoy played in two games with the Miami Dolphins.