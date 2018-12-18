Another Saints win, no matter how close it is, is always cause for celebration in New Orleans.

No one knows this more than the Saints players themselves, whose postgame locker room antics are starting to draw fans to their social media feeds as soon as the final horn sounds.

This week was no different, with wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and defensive back Marcus Williams giving Saints fans a peek at the postgame party in the locker room via their Instagram Live feeds.

While many expect to hear "Choppa Style" by New Orleans rapper Choppa on a weekly basis, the Saints added a few more songs to their locker room playlist this week.

Defensive standouts like Demario Davis, Craig Robertson, P.J. Williams and more were seen doing a group swag surf dance to Fast Life Yungstaz's 2009 hit "Swag Surfin'." In a possible trolling of the Panthers, North Carolina rapper Petey Pablo's 2001 hit "Raise Up" was played in a separate clip.

Check out some of the footage of the Saints players dancing below.

Can't see video below? Click here.

While other songs are sure to be played in the Saints locker room over the next few weeks, "Choppa Style" has unofficially become the Saints go-to anthem for the 2018 season. The 2003 hit bounce song has been heard blaring from locker rooms both home and away, as well as during home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Capitalizing on the energy the song has brought to the team, Choppa said he's working on something with the Saints, and promised "something big is about to happen," after he and the team connected following the Saints win over Tampa Bay in Week 14.

