Newly acquired Saints' receiver Brandon Marshall went through his third practice with the team on Friday.
Has he picked up on things enough to play on Sunday when the Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles?
"That's coach's decision," Marshall said. "I'm still learning everything and getting acclimated. There's a lot, but I'm a fast learner. Being in the league 13 years and having nine different coordinators, it starts to look the same."
Marshall, in his 13th season in the NFL, signed with the Saints this week.
"I think from a learning standpoint, it's been pretty smooth," said Saints coach Sean Payton.
Marshall says he has enjoyed his brief time in New Orleans so far.
"Awesome place, rowdy fans," Marshall said. "You get the excitement just going to the grocery store and walking around the city. It's a great atmosphere. The Southern hospitality has been great. A nice warm welcome."