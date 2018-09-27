The list of walking wounded continues to grow for the Saints.
First-round pick Marcus Davenport, coming off of his first career sack against the Falcons, was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury and did not practice.
But the news is good on most of the rest of the roster.
Linebacker Manti Te'o was the only other player who did not practice, and Te'o missed last week's game with a knee injury. Guard Andrus Peat, who also missed the Falcons game with an ankle injury, was limited.
The rest of the injured Saints — running back Alvin Kamara (knee), defensive end Cameron Jordan (biceps), wide receiver Cameron Meredith (knee), nose tackle Tyeler Davison (foot), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) — all returned to full practice.