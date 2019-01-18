New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson will not play vs. the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game Sunday, as an ESPN report Friday said Watson has appendicitis.

It's undecided, the report said, if Watson will need surgery.

Watson announced a few weeks ago that he planned to retire at the end of the season.

Watson, who turned 38 in December, entered the league in 2004.

He is in his second stint with the Saints, having played with the team 2013-2015 before returning this season.

More details to come.