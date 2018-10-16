New Orleans Saints at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7

When: Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV: Fox

Radio: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9

Records: New Orleans 4-1; Ravens 4-2

Coaches: Saints, Sean Payton (109-72), 12th season; Ravens, John Harbaugh (98-68), 11th season

Offense: Joe Flacco is throwing the ball more than he has in the past. The Ravens quarterback is averaging 298 yards passing per game, which is the highest mark of his career. Last year he averaged 196.3 yards per game. One of the reasons for that was he passed for 376 yards in a loss to the Bengals, and 363 in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. … Flacco’s most dangerous weapon this season is former Arizona Cardinals speedster John Brown. The wide receiver has racked up 424 yards and is averaging a staggering 20.2 yards per reception. He’s joined by Michael Crabtree (343 yards on 30 receptions) and former Saints slot receiver Willie Snead (313 yards on 30 receptions). … The Baltimore running game is led by Alex Collins, who is averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He did most of the heavy lifting during last week’s win 21-0 win over the Titans. In close games, the Ravens like to mix in Javorius Allen, who is more of a threat catching the ball. He shouldn’t remain as far under wraps against the Saints, in what should be a game that features a little more offense. … The Ravens appear to have a decent offensive line. Flacco has only been sacked 11 times this season, which ranks among the best marks in the league. Drew Brees, by comparison, has only been sacked eight times. … Look out for some trickery. The Ravens like to find ways to get rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field in ways that are not that different from how New Orleans uses Taysom Hill.

Defense: While the rest of the league changes and has shifting identities, the Ravens are still a team that is built on defense first. Baltimore is allowing a league-low 270.8 yards per game (188 passing), and a suffocating 12.8 points per game. Dallas ranks second with 17.2 points per game. It helps that the Ravens have played the Bills (31st in offensive yards per game), Titans (30th), Bengals (23rd) and Browns (20th), but they’ve gotten it done. … Baltimore has recorded a league-best 26 sacks this season and is led in that category by linebackers Za’Darius Smith (5 ½ sacks) and Terrell Suggs (4 ½ sacks). That’s the same Suggs who was a first-round pick in 2003. He just turned 36. … Brandon Carr starts at cornerback for the Ravens. He’s allowed a passer rating against for 59.8, according to Pro Football Focus. Carr also starred for Baltimore last year after a handful of decent seasons in Kansas City and Dallas. He has shadowed Buffalo’s Kelvin Benjamin, Cincinnati’s A.J. Green, Denver’s Demaryius Thomas and Pittsburgh’s James Washington this season. … Baltimore’s other starting cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, has allowed a passer rating against of 99.4. … Baltimore plays mostly Cover 1 defense, with a handful of Cover 3 looks mixed in. Drew Brees has completed 68 percent of his passes against Cover 1 defenses this season.

Special teams: Baltimore takes its special teams seriously. Punter Sam Koch ranks fifth in the league with 47.8 yards per attempt, but the Ravens allow 7.7 yards per return. Twenty of his 28 attempts have been inside the 20-yard line or fair caught. … Kicker Justin Tucker has connected on 85.7 percent of his field goals this season. He’s missed two between 40 and 49 yards, but has made all three of his attempts from 50 yards or longer.