NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he "absolutely did not" consider using executive power as an overrule to a controversial call at the end of the Saints-Rams game a week and a half ago.

"We understand the frustration they feel," Goodell said when discussing the emotions of Saints players, coaches and fans. "Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it’s not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human."

As part of the lead up to Super Bowl LIII, Goodell spoke in his State of the NFL address from Atlanta and spoke publicly for the first time after a controversial no call near the end of the NFC Championship Game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

In the 10 days since the Rams punched their tickets to the Super Bowl, the commissioner had not addressed a late apparent missed call when Los Angeles defender Nickell Robey-Coleman made an early, helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis.

A penalty on the play would have allowed the Saints to wind the clock nearly all the way down and kick a likely game-winning field goal, advancing to the Super Bowl.

When asked whether the game itself was tainted, Goodell sidestepped while again acknowledging the Saints frustrations.

"We are proud to have the Patriots and Rams here," Goodell said. "We understand the disappointment of the Saints organization and fans."

He also addressed speculation of adding instant replay for potential penalties.

Can't see video below? Click here.

"We have worked very hard to bring technically in to address those issues," he added. "The game is not officiated by robots. It won't be. But we have to get better."

Many within the Saints organization, fans and local politicians have implored on Goodell to invoke Rule 17, which requires Goodell to investigate an on-field "calamity" that unfairly turned a game - and order the teams to replay part or all of it if he sees fit.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the league since the conclusion of the NFC championship game.

In a New Orleans' federal courthouse Monday, Gladstone Jones, a New Orleans-based lawyer for the league, conceded that the call was blown but said that the NFL has never invoked Rule 17 and it doesn't apply to judgment calls by referees on the field.

This story will be updated.