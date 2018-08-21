saintscamp714.081118.jpg

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Josh Huff (15) makes a catch during training camp Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The New Orleans Saints have waived receiver Josh Huff.

Huff was brought in to New Orleans in February to compete for a fringe roster spot as both a pass-catcher and a special teams ace.

Huff was suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, a suspension that stems from an arrest in November of 2016 for possession of a handgun and a small amount of marijuana.

All the legal charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, but Huff still faces discipline from the NFL.

With Mark Ingram facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the Saints already have one player dealing with an absence at the beginning of the season.

