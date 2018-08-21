The New Orleans Saints have waived receiver Josh Huff.

Huff was brought in to New Orleans in February to compete for a fringe roster spot as both a pass-catcher and a special teams ace.

Huff was suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, a suspension that stems from an arrest in November of 2016 for possession of a handgun and a small amount of marijuana.

All the legal charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, but Huff still faces discipline from the NFL.

With Mark Ingram facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the Saints already have one player dealing with an absence at the beginning of the season.