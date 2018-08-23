COSTA MESA, Calif. — When the Saints finished joint practices against the Chargers in southern California last August, New Orleans felt it had seen enough of Drew Brees and Cameron Jordan to hold them out of the preseason game between the two teams.
This time it sounds like the Saints will put all hands on deck.
After holding out Brees and Jordan in the first two preseason games, the Saints plan to stick to the traditional NFL plan of using the third preseason game as a dress rehearsal when New Orleans takes on Los Angeles at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Saints coach Sean Payton said his starters will play most of the first half.
"Into the second quarter and then at that point, a lot of it will depend on how many snaps they’ve played," Payton said.
New Orleans hasn't gotten a look at its full starting unit on either side of the ball yet, but that practice is becoming commonplace around a league that does not want to risk its stars in the preseason.
"As a coach, you want to see your units operating efficiently without a lot of mental errors,' Payton said. "You want to see guys playing with the energy that's required to win at our level and then we get to that next phase when it comes to the evaluation and there's 11, 14 specific competitions that are going on with guys."