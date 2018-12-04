Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Brandon Browner was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted murder, according to a TMZ report.

Browner was previously charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident involving his ex-girlfriend in California, according to the La Verne (Calif.) Police Department.

Police said Brandon Browner broke into his ex-girlfriend's house, threatened to kill the woman and stole a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000.

Browner played 16 games for the Saints in 2015 but was released prior to the 2016 season. He was re-signed by the Seahawks in 2016, but was cut in the preseason.

Browner was previously arrested for domestic violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.