Wednesday's biggest NFL story involved New Orleans as the New York Jets reportedly traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints.
What Bridgewater's role in New Orleans will be in the short-term and what it means for the team's future are two of the biggest immediate questions.
Here's an idea of how analysts and the national media interpreted the news:
Crazy scene: #Jets players were on the bus when they stopped, told Teddy Bridgewater he’d been traded, he waved goodbye, then they drove off, source said. Bridgewater headed to the #Saints. Wild.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018
Pretty cool move by new Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater: Found out he was being traded, went to the bus to make sure he said good bye to all his Jets teammates before the team took off for Philly for the fourth preseason game.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 29, 2018
In one huge move, the #Saints nailed down a backup QB for 2018 and a potential starter down the line in Teddy Bridgewater. And the #Jets make sure Sam Darnold is their Week 1 starter.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018
Teddy Bridgewater, who doesn't turn 26 until Nov. 10, joined the Jets in March on a one-year deal. Will be interesting to see what the Saints do with his contract after the trade. Taysom Hill under contract through 2019, Tom Savage signed a one-year deal in March.— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 29, 2018
Per @MikeSilver, the #Jets got a 3rd rounder for Teddy Bridgewater. Same round as the #Bills got for Tyrod Taylor. https://t.co/MGcMbETonQ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018
Give credit to #Jets GM Mike Maccagnan w/ the way he handled the QB options after Cousins signed w/ MIN.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) August 29, 2018
- Took a risk trading to No. 3 a month before draft...ended up w/ Darnold
- Gave Bridgewater a 1-yr/$6m deal...turned it into a 3rd round pick
- Brought back McCown for 2018