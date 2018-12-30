Eight weeks ago, Michael Thomas paid tribute to former Saints receiver Joe Horn with a cell phone touchdown celebration against the Los Angeles Rams like the one Horn did in 2003.
On Sunday, Thomas passed Horn in the Saints record books.
With his 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers, Thomas set the Saints' single season record for yards receiving in a season.
Thomas came into the game with 1,376 yards, just 23 yards shy of Horn's 1,399 yards in 2004.
Horn attended Sunday's game.
Thomas also came into Sunday's regular season finale with an NFL best 120 receptions this season. If he finishes the season as the leader in receptions, he would be just the second Saints' player to lead the league in that category.
Danny Abramowicz led the league in receptions in 1969 with 73.