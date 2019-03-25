Marcus Sherels has crafted his entire football career, both in college and the NFL, out of the doubt of others within the state of Minnesota.
The former walk-on with the Golden Gophers football team didn’t see the field his first two years enrolled in his home state’s flagship school, but worked his way into a starting job as a junior and senior. Back at the bottom of the totem poll after entering the NFL Draft in 2010, Sherels went undrafted before clawing his way onto the Vikings’ active roster, where he saw the field once as a rookie and managed three starts during his second season.
Over time, the rest of the NFL, and the country, have taken notice of the NFL’s leader in punt returns for touchdowns since 2012. On Monday, the Saints formally announced the signing of the former Viking, adding another piece to the team’s revamped special teams unit.
“It’s a great organization, and they showed a lot of interest in me, and I’m just looking forward to the chance,” he said. “They’ve always had a really good group (on special teams). I remember playing them, and they’re always tough and have a lot of speed. I’m happy to be joining them and happy to contribute however they need me.”
On special teams, Sherels represents an immediate impact player who can fill the loss of wide receiver and returner Tommylee Lewis, who signed last week with the Detroit Lions. In 2018, Sherels returned 23 punts for 276 total yards, putting him sixth in the league with a 12.0 yard average.
Meanwhile, the Saints special teams unit took back 24 kicks at just 6.5 yards per attempt. The newest addition to the Saints special teams core also registered six punt returns of 20 yards or more a season ago, tied for second-most in the league – in comparison, the Saints failed to reach that distance once.
Early in his career, Sherels flashed strength on defense as a defensive back, recording 27 in 2011 and a career-high 46 in 2013 during a season where he caught an interception and recovered two fumbles. He’s recorded seven fumble recoveries during his career.
Since his punt return duties began in 2012, the Minnesota alum leads the league in touchdowns with five, one ahead of former Saints return man Darren Sproles, who is the only active NFL player ahead of Sherels in punt return scores (seven).
During his eight years with the Vikings, Sherels holds the team’s five longest punt return touchdowns and also is tops in punt return average, punt return touchdowns, returns of more than 50 yards (eight) and total punt return yards.
But his move to New Orleans marks a major change in his life – Sherels has never lived outside the state of Minnesota, where he said just this past week that 40 degrees felt “hot”.
He also joins recent Saints signing Latavius Murray and the team’s backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as recent Vikings to migrate south since the teams’ memorable playoff game that ended New Orleans’ 2017 season.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things, that it’s a great team and a really great organization that needed a punt returner,” he said. “I’m ready to come it and compete and try to win the job.”
Even before his signing, Sherels held a special connection to the Saints, after the team’s punter Thomas Morstead injured his ribs tackling Sherels during the teams’ playoff game a year ago. Morstead endeared himself to Sherels and Vikings fans by playing through the pain and returning to the field after the Minnesota Miracle for the final extra point.
This past season, the two teamed up with their charities for an effort called “Best Christmas Ever”, where they blessed families from both teams’ metro areas. The pair’s interactions off the field helped paint the picture for the type of organization Sherels eventually decided to join.
“(Thomas) is a great guy … and a friendship came out of that,” he said. “I’m looking forward to playing with him, and I’m happy we’re on the same team now.”