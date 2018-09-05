The New Orleans Saints are going with two running backs for now.
The team made a surprising move by waiving rookie running Boston Scott on Wednesday morning, according to a source. New Orleans brought back offensive lineman Michael Ola to replace him.
Scott appeared set to serve as the third running back behind Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee. He also was expected to be in the mix at kick returner.
The rookie averaged more than 4 yards per carry during the preseason and looked like the best pass catcher out of the backfiled this side of Kamara.
The Saints would like to sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers.