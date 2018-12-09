TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Marshall will watch the Saints play another game.
The wide receiver was among the players made inactive prior to Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Marshall is yet to appear in a game since signing with the Saints on Nov. 12.
New Orelans also made tight end Dan Arnold inactive in a move that appears to be a reaction to the rain-soaked conditions. Arnold typically plays in obvious passing sitautions and is still limited as a blocker. He was active for the previous eight games.
Linebacker Manti Te'o, guard Will Clapp, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were also made inactive.