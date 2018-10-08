Saints Giants Football
New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas reacts after a completion during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

 Bill Kostroun

Michael Thomas is ready to get his the fast way.

The Saints wide receiver took the field for pregame introductions against the Washington Redskins while wearing a ski mask.

Thomas tweeted about the the accessory before the game by writing, "This is for the F#%king go getters #skimask." 

Thomas has used different accessories before games in the past. Last year, he wore a camouflage bandana, which is known as a solja rag in New Orleans, to pay homage to the rapper Juvenile.

Thomas entered the game with 42 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns.

