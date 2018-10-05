Don't set your schedule just yet.
The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens are currently set for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, but that could change. The NFL is considering flexing the game to Sunday Night Football on NBC, which would mean a 7:20 p.m. kickoff.
The game currently listed in that slot is a NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The Saints play on Monday night against the Washington Redskins in Week 5, then have a Week 6 bye.
New Orleans has Sunday night games scheduled for Week 12 when they host the Atlanta Falcons and Week 13 when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. Their other flex eligible games would be Week 9 when they host the Rams and Week 16 when they host the Steelers.
A decision is expected as early as Monday and must be made a minimum of 12 days before the game.
Look for the Saints-Ravens game to be possibly flexed to NBC. A decision could come as early as Monday.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 5, 2018
The NFL's flexible scheduling rules allow for two games to be moved into the Sunday night slot between weeks 5 and 10. Only games in the afternoon time slots are eligible to be moved.