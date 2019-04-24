The 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday, starting a three-day stretch that will end with more than 200 college athletes getting a shot to be professional football players.
The first round will be held Thursday, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the final four rounds will wrap up on Saturday.
The draft will air on the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC over the three-day period, with the festivities kicking off Thursday at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.
The New Orleans Saints have six picks in this year's draft, starting with the 62nd overall selection. For LSU, it's possible 12 Tigers will hear their names called between Thursday and Saturday.
