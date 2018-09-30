EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the first time this season, there were no heart-pounding theatrics in the final minutes for the Saints.

New Orleans was in control of this game nearly from start to finish.

Backed up by the first solid wire-to-wire performance from the defense this season, the Saints overcame early issues in the red zone and won their third straight game, grinding the Giants into pulp in a 33-18 road victory.

By virtue of an early bye week for the Carolina Panthers (2-1), the Saints (3-1) marched into first place in an NFC South after another late loss by the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) and a blowout loss by Tampa Bay (2-2).

Not that it was always the prettiest win for New Orleans.

For the most part, New York (1-3) grounded a Saints passing attack that had produced unprecedented numbers for Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara through the first three weeks of the season.

Drew Brees walked into MetLife Stadium 418 yards short of breaking Peyton Manning's record for all-time passing yards, a figure that seemed within reason after his explosions against Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

But the Giants held Thomas, the NFL's leader in receptions, to just four catches for 47 yards, and Brees repeatedly had trouble finding open receivers against New York's secondary, particularly in the red zone.

Brees finished 18 of 32 passing for 217 yards, the Saints converted only 5 of 12 third-down opportunities and New Orleans repeatedly shot itself in the foot in the red zone in the first half, settling for Wil Lutz field goals on all four trips inside the 20-yard line.

The New Orleans defense made sure the Giants failed to make the Saints pay for missed opportunities. With his father, Saints great Archie Manning, in attendance, longtime Giants quarterback Eli Manning directed a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown on his first series, only to be shut down by the Saints after that.

New York picked up just 37 yards the rest of the half.

Alvin Kamara and a Saints ground game that had been hit or miss without Mark Ingram through the first three games of the season took over from there.

Kamara, who led the NFL by averaging 6.1 yards per carry as a rookie, entered Sunday's game at just 3.8 through the first three games, finding the sledding tough and doing most of his damage in the passing game.

New Orleans established the run a little while struggling in the red zone in the first half, but it was still a sideshow to the passing game. Kamara headed into the locker room at halftime with 32 yards on seven carries.

Kamara took over the game when he emerged. Ripping off an 18-yard run on the Saints' first play of the second half, Kamara finished off a seven-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.

Then Kamara answered every blow from the Giants offense with a haymaker of his own. After New York woke up with a field goal at the end of the third quarter, Kamara provided the legwork on New Orleans' longest drive of the season, a 14-play, 74-yard march in the fourth quarter that ate up 6:39 and finished with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Manning cut the lead to 26-18 with New York's first touchdown drive since the opening series, but after a throw by Brees erased a potentially disastrous fumble inside the 5-yard line on the kickoff return by Ginn, Kamara iced the game with a 49-yard touchdown run, finishing with a career-high 134 yards on 19 carries.