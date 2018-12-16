The New Orleans Saints secured a significant win Sunday without even playing a game.
The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, putting New Orleans one game ahead the Rams in the loss column in the race for the NFC's No. 1 overall seed with three games for the Saints to play.
The Saints also own the tie-breaker against the Rams because of a head-to-head 45-35 win on Nov. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
In simpler terms: New Orleans needs two more wins to capture the No. 1 seed. It could slip up and lose one of its final three games, finish 13-3 and still capture the No. 1 seed no matter what the Rams do in their final two games.
New Orleans (11-2) plays at the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.
The team that finishes first in the NFC gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
New Orleans has never lost a home playoff game under coach Sean Payton. It's 5-0 in those games.
Here's a more complete breakdown of the NFC playoff picture:
NFC standings after Week 15 (but before Saints-Panthers)
1. Saints (11-2) ... clinched NFC South ... can't clinch No. 1 or No. 2 seed until Week 16 vs. Pittsburgh.
2. Rams (11-3) ... clinched NFC West
3. Bears (10-4) ... clinched NFC North (owns tiebreaker over the Rams)
4. Cowboys (8-6) ... leads NFC East
5. Seahawks (8-6) ... Wild Card No. 1
6. Vikings (7-6-1) ... Wild Card No. 2
Others in contention: Eagles (7-7), Redskins (7-7), Panthers (6-7)
Teams eliminated: Packers (5-8-1), Buccaneers (5-9), Lions (5-9), Giants (5-9), Falcons (5-9), Cardinals (3-11), 49ers (4-10)
Remaining schedules...
After Monday night, New Orleans has home games vs. the Steelers (8-5-1) and Panthers (again).
The Rams' last two games of the regular season are at the Cardinals (3-11) and vs. the 49ers (4-10).
The Bears finish at the 49ers and at the Vikings (7-6-1).