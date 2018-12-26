The New Orleans Saints still have one regular season game remaining before beginning the playoffs.
But for those looking ahead to next season, the Saints' opponents for 2019 are set now that all four NFC division champions have been crowned.
The Saints, who won the NFC South, will play NFC East champion Dallas and the NFC North champion Chicago Bears next season.
Those were the final two opponents that weren't already known.
As always, the Saints will play division foes Atlanta, Carolina and Tampa Bay twice.
In addition, the Saints will play teams from the NFC West (Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Rams) and the AFC South (Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans).
Five of the teams on the Saints' 2019 schedule have clinched playoff spots this season. The winner of this weekend's game between the Colts and the Titans will also likely make the playoffs.
The Saints home games will be against the Panthers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts and Cowboys,
In addition to the division road games against Carolina, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, the Saints will travel to play Tennessee, Seattle, Chicago, the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville.
Three of the Saints' road opponents for next season (Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and the L.A. Rams) are scheduled to play one of the league's international games. So the Saints could possibly play one of those opponents in London or Mexico City.
The NFL schedule will be released in April.