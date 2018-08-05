Former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson is back with the Saints after a long summer, and offensive lineman John Fullington's two-year run in New Orleans has come to a close.
Fullington, an offensive lineman from Washington State, had been a developing commodity for the Saints for the past two seasons, and he spent one game on the active roster in 2017.
Initially thought to be a potential competitor for a backup job — he had lined up with the starters while Andrus Peat rested at times during training camp — Fullington suffered an undisclosed injury earlier this week, and the Saints waived him on Sunday with an injury designation.
Jefferson, who signed a reserve/futures contract with New Orleans in January, was initially cut after the team's rookie minicamp in May.
New Orleans also released undrafted wide receivers Josh Smith and Eldridge Massington from injured reserve after negotiating injury settlements with the two players.