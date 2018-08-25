CARSON, Calif. — Alex Okafor and P.J. Williams both took at least a few reps in joint practices against the Los Angeles Chargers this week, but neither defender is ready for game action.
Okafor and Williams are not in uniform for Saturday's game against the Chargers at the StubHub Center, leading a list of Saints who do not appear to be available that includes tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, defensive back J.T. Gray, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and cornerback Arthur Maulet.
At least one Saint is back for a big appearance.
First-round pick Marcus Davenport, the defensive end out of UTSA who missed the first two games with a pulled groin, is in uniform and warmed up with the team, backing up head coach Sean Payton's assertion that Davenport would see action this week.
In addition, tight end Benjamin Watson and left guard Andrus Peat are in uniform and warming up after missing Thursday's practice.
Okafor, who suffered a bone bruise in his knee and a sprained ankle two weeks ago, made a surprise return to practice this week, a good sign as he continues to build strength in the Achilles tendon that was repaired after he suffered a tear last November. Williams suffered a bruised rib in the preseason opener against Jacksonville.