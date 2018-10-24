The Saints have placed guard Josh LeRibeus on injured reserve.
New Orleans also signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Chaz Green.
Green was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. He appeared in 14 games last season, starting four.
LeRibeus, a backup offensive lineman suffered an ankle injury while starting in place of Andrus Peat last week. He was replaced in in the lineup by Cameron Tom, who will presumably now be the team's top interior reserve.
Many of Tom's teammates said they were impressed with how Tom was able to step in and fill the void. Coach Sean Payton shared those sentiments as well.
“We thought he did well coming in and receiving his first action," Payton said. "I was proud of him. He is strong and now there are a few things that we will clean up. But I was I was proud of how he played.”
New Orleans also signed guard Landon Turner to the practice squad and released quarterback J.T. Barrett.
The guard initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted player following the 2016 draft.
He was waived by New Orleans coming out of training camp this summer.