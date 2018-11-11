CINCINNATI — You know that old saying about games not being played on paper?
This one played out exactly as suggested by the black-on-white statistics.
New Orleans versus Cincinnati pitted one of the NFL’s most prolific offense against one of the league’s historically bad defenses Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
When it was done, Cincinnati had tied the record for worst loss in franchise history, a 51-14 blowout that matched the margin of a 44-7 home loss to Chicago on Sept. 28, 1986. Cincinnati fell one point short of tying the franchise record for points allowed in a game, set by the Panthers in a 52-31 Bengals loss at Carolina on Dec. 8, 2002.
“Fifty-one-to-14 hurts,” Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said. “I’m flat-out embarrassed. That’s high school, right there.”
Media members were dogearing record book pages and putting significant strain on the internet while trying to glean historical perspective for the lopsided loss.
Going into the game, the Bengals were allowing a league-high 447.8 yards of total offense per game and 29.6 points per game, which ranked third. New Orleans finished with 509 yards, allowing Cincinnati to set a dubious NFL record by becoming the first team in league history to allow more than 500 yards of total offense three consecutive games after getting torched for more than 500 yards of total offense in their previous two games, a loss at Kansas City and win over Tampa Bay before their bye week.
Somebody asked linebacker Preston Brown if the Bengals believed they’d fixed some problems during the bye week preceding Sunday’s game.
“It didn’t look like it,” he said. “We gave up 500 yards.”
The record-breaking play was running back Dwayne Washington’s 4-yard run on first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 44-yard line late in the fourth quarter. That was the only one of the Saints’ 10 drives they didn’t finish with at least three points, placing significant pressure on the Cincinnati offense.
“We always want to score, but at the end of the day, our defense has got to get some stops,” Boyd said. “You can’t let the other team score on every drive.”
The Saints had the Bengals well on their way to setting records by halftime. Led by quarterback Drew Brees, New Orleans piled up 311 yards of total offense on the way to a 35-7 halftime lead.
“They’re definitely a great offense,” Boyd said. “They’re top three in the league. We knew going in what they were going to do and that we had to score points.”
Over the four quarters from halftime of the Tampa Bay game to halftime Sunday, Cincinnati was outscored, 60-17.
The Bengals are on pace to allow 7,273 yards of total offense, which would surpass the NFL’s previous season record by 231 yards. That record is held by the 2012 Saints, who gave up 7,042 yards.
Even with a wide receiver corps depleted by injuries, New Orleans easily capitalized on the porous defense. The Saints scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions, three on passes by Brees, who finished the half 18 of 20 for 214 yards. He’d completed at least one pass to eight receivers, a half-high six — including two for touchdowns — to wide receiver Michael Thomas. Running back Alvin Kamara had five catches to go with seven carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
The Saints didn’t punt once in the game.
“They do what they do and perform at a high level,” linebacker Jordan Evans said. “Everything we prepared for, they did. They just did it better.
“I’m kind of in shock after a loss like that.'