The New Orleans Saints will be forced to play without the services of Ted Ginn Jr. on Monday night against Washington.
Ginn, who is the Saints' fourth leading receiver with 12 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, has been declared out of action with a knee injury.
New Orleans has been carrying five receivers on the active roster, so Ginn's time will likely be spread around among a group that includes Tre'Quan Smith, Cameron Meredith and Austin Carr.
But he was also in the mix to return punts, leaving New Orleans looking for a solution after releasing Brandon Tate earlier this week.
Center Cameron Tom (knee), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness) and linebacker Manti Te'o (knee) are all questionable for Monday night's game. Every other member of the Saints roster is listed without a status, meaning it's likely they'll play.