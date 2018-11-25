Michael Thomas is basically a running back.
And not the Alvin Kamara type, who runs a lot of receiver routes and gets targeted on difficult passes. The Saints wide receiver has been so reliable this season his catch rates rank alongside running backs who only contribute on screens, dump offs and other low-risk passes.
Thomas has caught an astounding 88.7 percent of his targets, which is the highest mark for a season by a wide receiver since Austin Collie, who worked the slot, reeled in 81.7 percent of his passes while playing for the Colts in 2011. No other receivers topped 77 percent during that span until this season.
The next guy on this year’s list is Titans running back Dion Lewis. He has 36 catches on 39 targets. Twenty-six of his receptions have come on screens, passes to the flats and swing and angle routes (all but one of those traveled 3 or fewer yards through the air). The NFL as a whole has completed 84.4 percent of its passes fitting the same criteria, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Thomas is a more reliable option than a dink pass.
What Thomas is doing is not normal.
“That’s good if you’re just an underneath, check-down guy,” Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said. “But to be a wide receiver and to make the plays that he makes? Just going through the film, he’s made a lot of unbelievable catches.”
One of the narratives that have popped up about Thomas’ season is that he only makes easy catches and doesn’t get down the field. It is a misguided talking point. While it is true that Thomas (86 catches, 97 targets, 1,080 yards, eight touchdowns) dominates the shorter area of the field, he’s also doing his part elsewhere.
The Saints wide receiver has caught 14 passes on 15 targets that have traveled 15 or more yards through the air this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL and ties him with players like the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr., Cincinnati’s A.J. Green and Minnesota’s Adam Thielen (stats as of Saturday).
One of those catches came two weeks ago against Philadelphia when Thomas ran a hitch about 20 yards down the field and turned his hips so quickly that it caused cornerback Sidney Jones to lose his footing. He also caught a go route against double coverage for a gain of 30 during the same game.
Nothing Thomas has done these last two weeks has been easy. Philadelphia double covered him, and he still caught four passes for 92 yards. And he saw plenty of attention from the Falcons, against whom he caught four passes for 38 yards.
“He’s a game changer, and he knows that I’m counting on him, and he knows what I look at him he’s the guy,” quarterback Drew Brees said. “He’s going to get open. He’ll fight like crazy to do that.
“He’s a great player, and great players have that gene, that makeup, where when it’s time to roll, it’s time to roll, and they feel like they’re uncoverable. It’s a little bit of an invincible feeling.”
Marques Colston used to be the guy who was always open even when he didn't look open. But even in his best season he only caught 74.7 percent of his targets, which was tops among receivers in 2011. He was below 68 percent every other season.
Even Jimmy Graham didn’t surpass 70 percent during his best season. The best mark in for the Saints in recent years was posted by Brandin Cooks when he caught 76.8 percent of his passes in 2014. Kenny Stills pulled in 75.9 percent of his targets that same season.
Thomas would have to fail to catch the next 27 targets to get down to 76 percent. It would take 37 misses to match Graham’s best season in New Orleans.
Again, what Thomas is doing is not normal. That might have never been more apparent than on Thursday against the Falcons when he went over the middle against triple coverage and was willing to sacrifice his body to make a 13-yard reception.
What drives a guy in a moment like that?
“I just had to go find the ball. I wanted to catch the ball,” Thomas said. “I wanted to make a play. I wanted to touch the ball. Regardless of who was in the way, I wanted to make a play when it was in the air.”
It seems like that’s probably the case on all of his receptions this season.