The streak is now 16 games, the length of an entire NFL season.

That's how long it's been since the New Orleans Saints have allowed an opposing rusher to go for more than 100 yards in a game.

You have to go all the way back to Nov. 19, 2017, when Washington Redskins back Samaje Perine ran for 117 yards to find a back who eclipsed the century mark against a defense whose ability to stop the run sometimes goes unnoticed.

"Credit just goes to our D-line," said Saints linebacker Craig Robertson. "They have been playing phenomenal, and they don't get the credit they deserve."

The unit leads the NFL in yards rushing allowed (both per game and per carry) and proved its worth in Sunday's 45-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, when they kept the league's leading rusher in check.

Todd Gurley, the league's Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, finished with 68 yards on 13 carries. He entered the game averaging exactly 100 yards per game — the only player in the league with a three-figure average.

He came up short on Sunday against a Saints defense that held him to his third-lowest total of the season. Gurley averaged 5.2 yards per carry, but almost a third of his yards came on a run where he broke loose for 24 yards. Take that run out and he averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

"They have a high-powered offense," said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. "We were trying to stop Todd Gurley. I don't know what he ended up with, but it seems like we did a pretty good job in the run defense part."

It was the second straight season the Saints limited Gurley. Last season in Los Angeles, Gurley rushed for 74 yards on 17 carries against the Saints.

And while it's been almost a year since the Saints have allowed a 100-yard rusher, even 75-yard rushers have been rare.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman went for 91 yards last December and is the only back to run for more than 75 yards against the Saints in the past 16 games.

To be fair, 100-yard rushing games aren't as common as they used to be. Last season, the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott was the only rusher to finished the season averaging more than 100.

And the Saints numbers could be skewed a bit considering they are next-to-last in pass defense, giving up 311 yards per game.

But those who try to run haven't been successful. The 3.4 yards per carry the Saints are allowing is also a league best.

The Saints held the Rams to just 93 yards rushing, L.A.'s second-lowest total of the season. The Rams came into the game averaging 150.9 yards.

"I thought all season we've defended the run pretty well," said Saints coach Sean Payton. "We thought that was going to be important in this game. They present some challenges, though, in that they can go either direction in what they want to do in the running game. Some of the challenges we dealt with weren't as much run-related but tempo-related."

Payton cited how the Rams would stay in the huddle and run up to the line of scrimmage and snap the ball quickly as one of the biggest challenges.

"I thought we won that battle clearly," Payton said about his run defense. "Whether it was total yards, rushing yards, total attempts. We thought that was going to be important."

After Sunday, the Saints are allowing just 76.4 yards per game on the ground. It's the best in the league.

"Gurley is a phenomenal running back, probably the top running back in the game," said linebacker Demario Davis. "It's a reason they were averaging 150 yards rushing every week. It just took a team effort. We knew we needed to stop the run, and I give credit to our defensive line because they have been phenomenal all week."

Actually, it's been longer than that.

Leading rusher against Saints over past 16 games

2018 regular season

Todd Gurley, Rams, 13 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD

Latavius Murray, Vikings, 13 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD

Alex Collins, Ravens, 11 carries, 38 yards, 1 TD

Chris Thompson, Redskins, 8 carries, 17 yards,

Saquon Barkley, Giants, 10 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD

Tevin Coleman, Falcoons, 15 carries, 33 yards

Carlos Hyde, Browns, 16 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD

Peyton Barber, Buccaneers, 19 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD

2017-18 playoffs

Latavius Murray, Vikings, 19 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Stewart, Panthers, 11 carries, 51 yards

2017 regular season

Peyton Barber, Buccaneers, 17 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD

Devonta Freeman, Falcons, 11 carries, 36 yards

Bilal Powell, Jets, 13 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD

Devonta Freeman, Falcons, 24 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD

Cam Newton, Panthers, 6 carries, 51 yards

Todd Gurley, Rams, 17 carries, 74 yards