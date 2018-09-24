A monster game from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees against Atlanta puts Peyton Manning's NFL passing record in a little danger of going down against the New York Giants on Sunday -- but it's more likely Brees will make history at home on Monday Night Football against Washington on Oct. 8.

Against the Falcons, Brees threw for 396 yards, putting his career mark at 71,523, a figure that leaves him 315 yards behind Favre in second place and 417 yards behind Manning for the all-time mark (that means Brees needs 418 yards to move to No. 1).

If you're curious, Brees has thrown for more than 417 yards in a game 13 times in his career. Six of those 13 times came on the road. The Saints' record in those 13 games, though, is 5-8.

Whom has Brees victimized in those 13 games? Among them are the New York Giants.

Brees threw for 505 yards, the second-highest total of his career, and seven touchdowns in a 52-49 win in 2015 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Never say never, but it seems unlikely Brees will duplicate that performance against the Giants. New York has the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league so far this season, allowing about 232 yards per game.

The Saints and Giants kick off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

A look at a few of Brees' best single-game passing performances:

1. 510 yards, vs. Cincinnati; Nov. 19, 2006; Saints lost, 31-16

2. 505 yards, vs. New York Giants, Nov. 1, 2015; Saints won, 52-49

3. 465 yards, vs. Carolina, Oct. 16, 2016; Saints won, 41-38

t-4. 446 yards, at Green Bay; Sept. 30, 2012; Saints lost, 28-27.

t-4. 446 yards, Dallas; Dec. 23, 2012; Saints won, 34-31

