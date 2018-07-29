The 100-degree heat indexes the Saints have faced in the first four days of training camp present a few problems for a coaching staff trying to keep its players healthy and productive during practice.
New Orleans is employing every tool in its power to help players beat the heat.
For example, during special teams periods, the offensive linemen and other players who aren't part of the kicking game have gone into the team's cooling tent to give their bodies a rest for a little while.
"Especially those big guys, it’s a way for us to bring their core temperature down during the special-teams periods," Payton said. "We have to be mindful of the time we're out here and the bigger-body player, so just being smart."
New Orleans also held the walk-through portion of its practice in the indoor facility on Saturday, keeping the players out of the heat of the sun for an extra half-hour or so.
"It just makes sense, because there's a period of walk-throughs that you're really dealing with the mental element," Payton said. "I thought it made sense with the temperatures the way they are."
The Saints have also had cool snacks, like watermelon or other mixed fruit waiting for the players when they come off the field, and on Sunday, it was snowballs from Williams Plum Street Snowballs.