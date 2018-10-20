Freshly rested after a bye week, the New Orleans Saints resume season play on Sunday, traveling east to face the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

The Saints' league-leading offense in points and yards per game will be put to the test at M&T Bank Stadium against the Ravens stout defense, which leads the league in sacks and yards allowed per game.

How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch, predictions and key storylines.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

-- When: 3:05 p.m.

-- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

KEY STORYLINES

-- Saints see Baltimore QB Joe Flacco as one of the NFL's 'upper-echelon players'

-- As Willie Snead returns with Ravens, former Saints WR recalls 'emotional roller coaster'

-- Facing an NFL 'epidemic': How Saints plan to combat those pesky pick plays

-- Saints expect running game to be more balanced between Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara moving forward

-- Saints rookie Tre'Quan Smith 'ready' for the opportunity to fill role of injured Ted Ginn Jr.

-- So how is Drew Brees completing 77.9 percent of his passes at age 39?

-- Drew Brees' best shot to win elusive league MVP trophy is now

-- The catalyst for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore's recent intense play? Treating every practice like it's a game

-- For Saints' Terron Armstead, smarts have him reaching new heights after many injury-plagued years

-- Recommendation from Ravens' John Harbaugh landed Saints' consistent kicker Wil Lutz

-- Saints receiver Michael Thomas draws high praise from Ravens' coach John Harbaugh

-- Saints still working out some kinks in option package with Taysom Hill

PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

The Saints are banging on the offensive line during a week when they’ll be facing one of the better pass rushes in the NFL. They should find a way to overcome, because they always seem to find a way to overcome on the offensive line.

Saints 27, Baltimore 20

Rod Walker

Saints play well after the bye. Ravens are only team Brees has never beat. This one, like most of the others coming up on the schedule, won't be easy. But Saints get it done late.

Saints 24, Ravens 23

Scott Rabalais

No one comes off a bye like New Orleans, which resumes its tour of Eastern seaboard foes (at N.Y. Giants, Washington at Baltimore) with the Ravens. The Saints are an NFL-best 7-2 after byes since 2009. They will be just good enough again as they begin a brutal stretch of their schedule.

Saints 24, Ravens 21