The New Orleans Saints could possibly sign another wide receiver this week after Dez Bryant's ill-fated Achilles injury placed him on the IR this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter said the Saints will reach back out to Brandon Marshall, who worked out for the Saints on Tuesday, with a deal possibly being made early this week, according to league sources.

The report says Marshall, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30, impressed the Saints during his workout, and could be playing as early as next week when the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 11.

The Saints have struggled to get much production from their other receivers playing behind Michael Thomas, and Marshall is believed to be the veteran receiver help and red-zone presence the Saints were hoping to get out of Bryant when they signed him.

While Marshall's time with the Seahawks did not yield much, the veteran wide receiver is a six-time Pro Bowl selection in his 13-year career. Marshall has 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns through his career -- which has included time with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New York Giants. His six season with at least 100 receptions is also the most of any player in NFL history.

Bryant was signed by the Saints Wednesday to a one year deal after also working out for the team on Tuesday. Bryant went down, reportedly on the last play of practice, on Friday and was helped off the field.

On Saturday, the Saints placed Bryant on injured reserve, confirming he suffered an Achilles injury.

