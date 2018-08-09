Simple, yet iconic -- that's how the Saints are choosing to honor Tom Benson, the team's longtime owner who died earlier this year.

The Saints, who open their preseason slate Thursday evening on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, shared an image of the patches and decals that will appear on the team's helmets and jerseys this season.

The emblem is a black circle, with the negative space showing the outline of Benson, holding his "Benson Boogie" umbrella, above his initials.

Jersey patch and helmet decal honoring Tom Benson this season #SaintsGameday pic.twitter.com/OXKwyQolcX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2018

Benson died last March at age 90, several weeks after he was admitted to the hospital for flu symptoms. The New Orleans Pelicans, also owned by Benson, wore a jersey patch for the remainder of their season.

How Tom Benson's legacy looms large as he joins Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame For most of the past century or so, a pro sports franchise has been a sign of a city’s might, prowess and importance.

The patch's image was also used on pins worn by those attending Benson's funeral service at St. Louis Cathedral. Gayle Benson, Tom's widow, has since taken over ownership of the teams.

It was not specified whether the Saints would feature the patches in their preseason opener, set to begin at 6 p.m. (CST) in Jacksonville.

