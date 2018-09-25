The Saints are going to be without one of their top offseason additions.
The team is placing cornerback Patrick Robinson on injured reserve, according to a source.
The cornerback suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. The injury was initially believed to be a high ankle sprain but further testing revealed a more significant injury.
While racing to the outside to help make a tackle on a running play, Robinson's leg was rolled up by a Falcons player who dove for a low block, and the veteran cornerback was taken off on a cart.
It is not yet clear how the team will operate this week against the New York Giants. With Robinson out, P.J. Williams played the nickel role against Atlanta. Williams started the game at left cornerback and struggled against Calvin Ridley, leading to the Saints benching him in favor of Ken Crawley right before the end of the first half.
Robinson's season might not be over. Teams are allowed to bring back two players each season eight weeks after placing them on injured reserve.
Robinson, a former Saints' first-round pick, returned to New Orleans this offseason on a four-year, $20 million contract after speding time with the Chargers, Colts and Eagles from 2014-2017. The hope was that Robinson would soldify the secondary by serving as the slot cornerback.