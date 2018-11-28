Former Saints defensive standout Rickey Jackson underwent brain surgery Wednesday, reports said.

It was unclear what led to the procedure.

Former NFL running back Eric Dickerson posted the news about the NFL Hall of Famer Tuesday morning, asking for prayers.

Respectfully requesting prayers for my good friend @ProFootballHOF Ricky Jackson of the @Saints. He’s having brain surgery this morning. Ricky will overcome this adversity and prevail. We declare this victory in God’s name 🙏🙏 Blessings my brother! — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) November 28, 2018

"Ricky will overcome this adversity and prevail. We declare this victory in God’s name," Dickerson posted. "Blessings my brother!"

Jackson's daughter said the surgery went well and that he is in recovery, according to a report from WWL-TV.

Jackson, 60, was a second-round pick of the Saints in the 1981 NFL Draft. He played for the Saints until 1993. Jackson is the Saints' all-time sacks leader with 123.

Jackson played his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, a member of the team that won Super Bowl XXIX. He is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2010.

