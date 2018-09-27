Somewhere along the way, Michael Thomas became one of the NFL’s best receivers from the slot.
That isn't much of a headline since Thomas is one of the best receivers in the league from anywhere on the field. But as he continues his run at the NFL's record books, he’s being used inside more often this season, which helps illustrate his continued growth as a player.
“As he’s become more and more adept to what we’re doing, his route three has expanded because there are certain routes in the slot that you might run that you wouldn’t run out wide,” coach Sean Payton said. “So the route variables, and then also what you’re trying to do versus a certain coverage.”
Thomas has run about 30 percent of his snaps from the slot this season and has drawn 17 targets there (40 total). Last year, he ran about 20 percent of his snaps from the slot and garnered 47 targets (149 total). Thomas only made eight receptions from the slot as a rookie.
The early bump could be the result of a small sample size. New Orleans might move Thomas inside more against teams that play zone defenses than it would against teams that utilize more man coverage. Against certain coverages, the Saints can get Thomas on a linebacker or safety by motioning Alvin Kamara out of the backfield and splitting him out wide.
This has already happened a few times this season. Thomas was defended directly by a linebacker four times on 11 targets against Tampa Bay. He only saw two targets there against Cleveland, and four against the Falcons, who defended him once with a linebacker and once with a safety.
The routes Thomas has succeeded with from the slot look like his standard route chart. He’s been targeted primarily on hitches (two catches, 14 yards),
crossing (five catches for 59 yards), in (one catch, six yards), out (six catches, 54 yards) routes.
But the adjustments Payton alluded to won’t show up in a simple charting of routes. Playing inside means making adjustments based on what you see, so you're on the same page as Brees.
“It’s definitely something that comes up during the course of a game just from feel,” Thomas said. “Having a guy like Drew Brees under center who has seen so many different coverages, so many types of leverages, so many types of disguises, he knows what he wants. It’s pretty much he tells you where the cone is and you get there and you get there how he wants you to get there.”
Thomas is off to the best start of his career. He actually might be off to the best start of anyone ever through three games depending on what stats you value.
His 38 receptions through three games are the most ever by a wide receiver since the merger, and his 95 percent catch rate is the highest since 1992 when the league started tracking targets. His 398 yards during that span ranks 12th (Former Patriots receiver Wes Welker, who posted 458 yards on 31 receptions in 2011, is the leader).
The way Thomas is dominating isn’t all that different than how he’s won throughout his career. He’s still primarily beating defenses on hitches, slants, and crossing, in and out routes. His average reception travels 6.7 yards through the air. It was 7.6 yards last year, according to Sports Info Solutions.
The only significant difference is he’s catching passes at a much higher volume (he had 17 catches through three games last year), has played in the slot a little more and already has two receptions on fade routes after only catching four last year.
The fast start was something Thomas sought to achieve.
“I’m trying to stay consistent. My goal was to get off to a fast start,” Thomas said. “That was one of my weaknesses from my first two years. I felt like I didn’t really start off hot, so I was ended up having to fight in the end. I’d rather star toff hot and stay hot.”
Thomas’ start has elevated to the point Brees believes his target is going to be open and catch the ball on every play.
“You look Mike in the eye, and you believe that he is going to get open no matter who is covering him, no matter the situation,” Brees said. “He just has that mentality. He’s got the highest – we call it competes, and he’s got the best competes I’ve ever seen in a guy.
“The guy wants to win on every single play, and he’s going to give you his absolute best on every single play. That’s a rare trait.”
A rare trait from what is looking like a rare player.