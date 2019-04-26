Erik McCoy broke down into tears after he received word Friday night that the New Orleans Saints snagged him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

"This is a moment I've been waiting for my whole life," McCoy told reporters.

The former Texas A&M offensive lineman watched the draft with his family from its Texas home.

New Orleans traded up 14 spots in the second round to take McCoy with the 48th overall pick they received from Miami.

The decision Friday night to take the 6-foot-4, 303-pound McCoy comes after 2018 Pro Bowl center Max Unger's recent decision to retire.

The pick also comes despite the signing of free-agent center Nick Easton, who started 12 games at center for Minnesota in 2017 but missed all of last season because of neck surgery.

McCoy took a redshirt in 2015 before starting the past three seasons for the Aggies. He was a captain in all 13 games for A&M last season and was named offensive MVP at the team banquet after being a top blocker for a unit that gained 6,131 total yards.

The Saints have up second round picks this year — 62nd overall — and next year in the trade. New Orleans also sent Miami a sixth rounder this year in exchange for a fourth-rounder.