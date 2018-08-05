New Orleans might not have seen the last of Brandon Coleman.
Coleman was waived with a failed physical designation on Sunday, apparently ending his four-year stint with the Saints.
But the door is still open for Coleman to return if he's able to get healthy. Coleman suffered a neck injury in the playoff win over Carolina that knocked him out of the playoff game in Minnesota, and the lingering effects are still a problem.
"He's got two injuries; he's got a hip and he's got a neck," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Both of them are going to require some time. It'd be too early for me to say three weeks, four weeks, but his progress is going well. It's just going to take a little bit longer, and right now, with where we're at, we've got to keep making room so we can play these games."
Coleman, who has been a part of the Saints' receiver rotation the past three seasons, faces a crowded receiver room, but his knowledge of the offense and blocking ability mean the Saints will keep an eye on his recovery.
"I would anticipate that it's not the last time we'll see him," Payton said. "He and I had a good visit today, we're all on the same page."
Third-year offensive lineman John Fullington, who was waived with an injury designation, is in a similar boat. Fullington is dealing with a core muscle injury, and he's headed to see Dr. William C. Meyers in Philadelphia this week, the expert the Saints use for core injuries.
"He's going to be someone in a time frame that will be similar," Payton said. "But he is someone that I think also has a good chance to be back here."