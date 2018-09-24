The New Orleans Saints secondary has struggled to open the season, and there is little chance of bringing back a player from training camp to help.
Nearly all of them have been picked up by other teams.
Former Saints cornerback and native New Orleanian Arthur Maulet was claimed off of waivers by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, the fifth former New Orleans cornerback to land with another team so far this season.
Third-year cornerback De'Vante Harris and veteran Marcus Williams landed in Tampa Bay, fifth-round pick Natrell Jamerson is playing in Houston and sixth-round pick Kamrin Moore was claimed by the New York Giants.
Maulet had been released on Friday in order to make room for linebacker Vince Biegel to play a special-teams role on Sunday against the Falcons.
An undrafted free agent out of Memphis, Maulet has played in seven games over two seasons with New Orleans, mostly on special teams.
But with Patrick Robinson facing a high ankle sprain and likely to miss time, losing the chance to get Maulet back robs the Saints of an option who could help fill Robinson's role in the nickel.