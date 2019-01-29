ATLANTA - Rob Ryan served as the Saints defensive coordinator from 2013-2015. (He was fired 10 games into the 2015 season).

Ryan is now serving as an analyst for Sky Sports covering the NFL.

He is among the hundreds of media members from all over the world in Atlanta this week covering the Super Bowl.

He spoke briefly with The Advocate on Tuesday.

Q: How would you sum up your time in New Orleans?

A: I loved it. I think the people there know that I'm a great coach and I'm a great person for that city. I enjoyed it. We had probably the best defense (2013) the team has had. I met some lifetime friends that are genuine and have always been there. Patti Fischer runs the great store on Royal Street. That's a friend for life. Johnny V runs the Monkey Hill Bar. These are friends for life. So it's a great city for me.

Q: How much did you keep up with the Saints this season and what are your thoughts on what they got accomplished?

A: It's amazing. The unsung hero is (scouting director) Jeff Ireland. Jeff has done an amazing job of getting the talent there to go with Sean and Pete Carmichael and to complement those guys. They have drafted some wonderful football players on defense. They have a helluva football team.

Q: Do you see yourself getting back into coaching? (Ryan served as defensive coordinator with his twin brother Rex with the Buffalo Bills in 2016).

A: I'm working for Sky Sports now, but anything can happen. I've turned down college jobs. I'm a pro coach. I enjoy doing what I'm doing here with Sky Sports. But once a coach, always a coach.

Q: What did you think about the pass interference no-call in the Saints loss to the Rams in the NFC championship game?

A: Obviously it was a bad no call. There were a couple in that game, The facemask on (Rams QB Jared) Goff was a bad no call. Everybody's human and people make mistakes. I thought they could have just run the football and won the game. That surprised me that Sean came back throwing the ball right away. It's unfortunate. At the end of the day, you hate to see that play happen. You know how the city is in New Orleans. It's not just their football team. That's their life. So you hate that for them.

- Rod Walker