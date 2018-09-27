Alvin Kamara was given more touches and played more snaps than he ever has in his career on Sunday against the Falcons.
Kamara was given the ball 31 times: 16 carries, 15 catches, all on 67 snaps, 15 more than his previous high.
With Mark Ingram out, Kamara has been forced to play a role the Saints have rarely had in Sean Payton's tenure as coach: a workhorse back.
But Kamara's not complaining.
"It was never a problem where I'd be worried about how many touches I get or anything like that," Kamara said. "Whatever we've got to do to win, if I've got 50 touches, whatever it is, we'll worry about it after the game, when I'm in the ice tub."
Kamara did not feel the touches piling up as the Saints hit the end of regulation and head into overtime.
There's more important things running through his head.
"You don't think about it. It's not like I'm in the huddle going, 'I'm on touch 15,'" Kamara said. "I didn't even know I had that many touches or that many yards until after the game."
Even on Monday, the day that most NFL players feel the worst, Kamara felt about the same.
"You're going to feel it, you're hitting people all game," Kamara said. "But it wasn't like it was unordinary or 'Oh my God, I can't get out of the bed.'"
New Orleans did not plan to lean on Kamara so heavily during Ingram's four-game suspension, but the reality is obvious.
The Saints do not have anybody as talented as Ingram, a player who can match Kamara's level of production.
"It's a little bit of a dilemma, because there's a little less known about that next guy," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "There's just not enough body (of) work, like there was with Mark."
Kamara, who was limited in practice on Wednesday with a minor injury, still feels like he can get stronger as the game progresses.
"I guess so," Kamara said. "It would suck if I got weaker."