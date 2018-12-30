Having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Saints decided to rest Drew Brees for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

But despite being inactive for the game, Brees still will set yet another record.

Brees completed 74.4 percent of his passes this season, breaking the NFL record he set a season ago when he completed 72 percent of his passes.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is second this season with a 70.7 percentage, but would have to have an astronomical day to surpass Brees. (Cousins would have to complete 85 of 85 passes against the Bears just to get to Brees' 74.4 percent)

Brees finishes the record season completing 364 of 489 passes for 3,992 yards with 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

He finished just 8 yards shy of throwing for 4,000 yards for what would have been a 13th straight season.

Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Brees on Sunday.